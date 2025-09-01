What exactly forced Diljit Dosanjh's exit from 'No Entry 2'?

Diljit Dosanjh , who was announced as one of the leads in No Entry 2 earlier this year, has exited the project. Many reports emerged citing several reasons for the exit, but now, a new report is here to clear the doubts. According to Peeping Moon, scheduling conflicts with Dosanjh's Aura Tour and other film commitments were the reason. Producer Boney Kapoor had tried to work out a schedule, but ultimately, both parties decided to part ways amicably.

Scheduling conflict Dosanjh's packed schedule leaves no room for 'No Entry 2' Dosanjh was set to star alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in the Anees Bazmee-directed comedy. The film, produced by Kapoor, was slated to begin production in October 2025. However, this timeline clashed with Dosanjh's Aura Tour in Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13. He also has other film commitments that left no room for No Entry 2 in his schedule.

Production delay Makers now on hunt for replacement With Dosanjh's exit, the makers are now on the hunt for a replacement. However, finding a young star willing to join the project on such short notice is proving difficult, as most actors are already committed to other projects. This could potentially lead to further delays in the production of No Entry 2.