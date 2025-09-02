FIR filed against Bhansali over 'Love & War' fraud claims

Sanjay Leela Bhansali , the renowned filmmaker, is reportedly facing an FIR in Rajasthan 's Bikaner. The complaint was registered after a man accused him of fraud, misbehavior, and breach of trust related to his upcoming movie Love & War . The news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying that the FIR was lodged against Bhansali and two others on Monday.

Allegations Complainant was appointed as line producer for 'Love & War' Prateek Raj Mathur, the complainant, alleged that he was appointed as a line producer for Love & War but was later removed from the project without any payment. Circle Officer Vishal Jangid of Bikaner Sadar told PTI that Mathur alleged Bhansali and two team members removed him from the project without paying him, despite assigning him duties as a line producer.

Legal proceedings Bhansali and his team members misbehaved with Mathur? Following a court order, an FIR was filed against Bhansali, Utkarsh Bali, and Arvind Gill under charges of fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy. The complainant also claimed that Mathur had handled all essential arrangements for the movie's shoot and coordinated with government departments. However, when he met the movie's team at a hotel, Bhansali and others reportedly misbehaved with him.