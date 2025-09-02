'Special Ops 2' star joins Bhansali's 'Love & War'?
Muzammil Ibrahim, who recently appeared in Special Ops 2, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. A source told Times Now that the role offered to Ibrahim is "an important character with a gray shade."
The source added, "Muzammil has been approached by the casting team for an important character in Love & War. While the details of it are being kept under wraps, it is a character with gray shade and will play a poignant part in the story and the main conflict in the film." The actor is yet to give his nod for this part.
Love & War is said to be set against the backdrop of war. The film promises to be a passionate love triangle between two army officers. Reports suggest that Kapoor and Kaushal will be pitted against each other in an intense rivalry. Bhansali has already filmed some high-voltage confrontation scenes. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and will release on March 20, 2026.
Love & War will be Bhansali's first film in 26 years to be shot abroad. The last film he shot outside India was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). A source told Bollywood Hungama that the director is known for making grand and visually spectacular films but hasn't gone abroad for the same for his films like Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Saawariya (2007), Guzaarish (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and Gangubai Kathiawadi.