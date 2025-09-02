'Special Ops 2' star joins Bhansali's 'Love & War'? 

Muzammil Ibrahim, who recently appeared in Special Ops 2, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's upcoming film Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor , Vicky Kaushal , and Alia Bhatt . A source told Times Now that the role offered to Ibrahim is "an important character with a gray shade."

Role details Details about Ibrahim's role The source added, "Muzammil has been approached by the casting team for an important character in Love & War. While the details of it are being kept under wraps, it is a character with gray shade and will play a poignant part in the story and the main conflict in the film." The actor is yet to give his nod for this part.

Film insights More about 'Love & War' Love & War is said to be set against the backdrop of war. The film promises to be a passionate love triangle between two army officers. Reports suggest that Kapoor and Kaushal will be pitted against each other in an intense rivalry. Bhansali has already filmed some high-voltage confrontation scenes. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and will release on March 20, 2026.