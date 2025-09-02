After 'Bade Miyan...' flop, Tiger pins hopes on 'Baaghi 4' 

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 4. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about the film's darker tone and his character. He also discussed the challenges he faced after a series of box office failures, including Ganpath, Heropanti 2, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Actor's perspective 'Feeling restless, happy, excited...' Shroff said, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4." He added that the past few years have been challenging but also a learning experience. "I think because of it, I've sort of become a better artist."

Career impact Have put all my learnings into 'Baaghi 4': Shroff Shroff revealed that he has channeled the lessons learned from his difficult phase into Baaghi 4. "I've put all those learnings into Baaghi 4 and I'm hoping that the audience sees it," he said. He also expressed gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for giving him this platform and franchise. "The fact that it has reached its fourth installment is a very, very big deal for me."

Film's outcome On 'BMCM's failure When asked about the underperformance of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Shroff said he thought "it had everything going for it." "Unfortunately, it didn't quite connect with audiences. But I really enjoyed the whole process of shooting the film and I'm forever grateful to (producers) Vashu Bhagnani ji and Jackky Bhagnani ji," he said.