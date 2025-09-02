Next Article
Kannada actor Ranya Rao fined ₹102cr for gold smuggling
Kannada actor Ranya Rao has been hit with a massive ₹102 crore fine by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling 27kg of gold.
This was part of a larger operation involving 127kg of gold brought to Bengaluru over a year.
The charges are serious enough that she's now detained under the COFEPOSA Act.
ED has seized assets worth ₹37 crore
The DRI has also sent show cause notices to Rao and three others involved.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth ₹37 crore linked to this case.
Investigators found that the operation included transactions from Dubai, hinting at a much larger network behind it all.
This case is being seen as an important move against illegal gold trade in India.