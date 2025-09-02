'Lokah Chapter 1' is a pan-Indian hit: What's the story

Santhy Balachandran's narrative magic

Santhy Balachandran, originally an actor from Kottayam with an anthropology background from Oxford, co-wrote the film and helped shape its fresh narrative.

Her move into screenwriting has drawn praise from peers like Kalyani Priyadarshan, who called her the "biggest creative force" behind the film.

The film's impressive ₹24.30cr box office in just days highlights how Balachandran's storytelling is pushing Malayalam cinema into exciting new territory.