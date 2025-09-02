'Store water in tubs, containers': Pakistan minister's answer to floods

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has suggested an unusual solution to the country's severe flooding crisis. He proposed that residents in low-lying areas should "store" floodwaters in containers instead of letting them flow into drains. Speaking on Dunya News, Asif said, "People who are protesting against the flood-like situation should take the floodwaters home." "Store this water...in tubs and containers. We should look at this water in the form of a blessing and hence should store it," he added.

Flood management Asif urges people to view flooding as a 'blessing' Asif further advised that Pakistan should focus on building small dams that can be constructed quickly, instead of waiting 10-15 years for mega projects. He said, "We are letting water go down the drain...We must store it." The floods have affected over two million people and submerged more than a thousand villages in Pakistan's Punjab province. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that from June 26-August 31, at least 854 people have died, and over 1,100 have been injured.

Food security concerns Inflation may come in at 4-5% The calamity strikes at a critical time for Pakistan's ailing economy. Inflation fell to 4.1% in July from 11.1% a year earlier, and food inflation, which had risen above 50% in 2023, had slowed. Officials now predict the August inflation reading, coming on Monday, to be between 4-5%, with food shortages already driving up prices. Analysts believe that delayed wheat sowing, reduced rice exports, and the need to buy cotton will add to the burden.