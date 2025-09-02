Azerbaijan accuses India of blocking SCO membership over Pakistan support
What's the story
Azerbaijan has accused India of blocking its bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Azerbaijani media alleged that India's decision was influenced by Baku's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor—India's military actions targeting terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack. According to News Az, "India's decision...runs counter to the principles of multilateral diplomacy and the 'Shanghai Spirit,' which stipulate that bilateral disputes should not be transferred to multilateral platforms."
Diplomatic breach
Aliyev congratulated Pakistan on military victory over India
The Azerbaijani news portal went on to say that this step "does not alter Azerbaijan's course," but rather demonstrates "the limited and short-sighted nature of India's policies." Azerbaijan had openly supported Islamabad during Operation Sindoor, issuing a statement condemning violence against Pakistan and urging for de-escalation. "We condemn military attacks against...Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to families of the innocent victims," the Azerbaijan foreign ministry had said.
Growing ties
Azerbaijan's relationship with Pakistan
During the recent SCO summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31 and September 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on what he called Pakistan's "victory" over India in the recent military conflict. Aliyev also indicated that Baku would continue to prioritize "brotherhood" with Islamabad. According to local media, they also discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijani-Pakistani intergovernmental commission.