US ends 'Dropbox' visa facility: How it affects you?

Starting today, the United States is ending its interview waiver program for visas, popularly known as the "Dropbox" facility. The move affects most non-immigrant visa categories including work and student visas. The aim is to tighten the screening process for visa applicants. Under the new rules, most visa renewals will require an in-person interview. This includes categories like H-1B , H-4, L-1, F, M, O-1 and J. The age-based exemptions for children under 14 and seniors over 79 are also scrapped.

Exception criteria Exceptions to the new rules The only exceptions to the new rules are select diplomatic/official visa categories (A, G, NATO, TECRO) and a narrow set of B-1/B-2 renewals under strict conditions. Even if applicants meet these criteria, consular officers still have the discretion to require an interview. This change is likely to have a major impact on countries like India which are among the top users of Dropbox.

Impact on India India likely to feel the brunt of changes The end of this facility could lead to a spike in demand for interview slots and push wait times into months. It might also disrupt corporate projects for H-1B staff and delay academic timelines for students. Some August-September Dropbox slots in India have already been canceled, forcing applicants to book in-person interviews instead.