New Zealand tightens visa rules for Indians: What has changed?

From December 1, 2025, New Zealand will only accept police clearance certificates from Indian visa applicants if they are issued by a Regional Passport Office of the Ministry of External Affairs. The decision comes after inconsistencies and verification difficulties with previously accepted certificates from local police stations. This new requirement is applicable solely to Indian nationals residing in India .

Process change Why the change? Earlier, Indian visa applicants could submit police clearance certificates from a Deputy Commissioner or Superintendent of Police office, or their local police station. However, Immigration New Zealand found these certificates inconsistent in format and harder to verify. Under the new rules, certificates submitted should be less than six months old and must have an English translation if issued in another language.

Additional requirements What about existing applications? Some authorities might require fingerprinting, and applicants are advised to check with local services or contact New Zealand Police for guidance. Notably, visa applicants may not need to provide a new certificate if they have submitted one in a previous application. However, immigration authorities can request additional certificates if the existing one becomes a year old.