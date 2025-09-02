Xi, Putin meet in Beijing; Russia-China sign mega gas deal

President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping , and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a formal bilateral meeting in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday. This meeting followed a two-day summit in Tianjin, where both leaders showcased their close rapport. Xi and Putin also held a trilateral discussion with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday, with the aim of developing political and economic ties.

Diplomatic discussions Gas deal signed Following the meeting, Russia's state-owned energy corporation Gazprom announced the signing of a legally binding agreement for the building of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline. The pipeline, which would transport 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year from western Russia to northern China, is a project that Moscow has long wished to complete. Analysts previously stated that it could offset approximately half of Russia's gas export losses to Europe since the start of the Ukraine war.

Details Agreed to increase supplies to 44 billion cubic meters According to Russian news agency RIA, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and China's CNPC have agreed to increase supplies to 44 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year from 38 bcm. In addition, they agreed to expand gas supply via the Far Eastern route from 10 to 12 bcm. Miller also stated that a legally binding memorandum has been signed for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to China and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline via Mongolia.