Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing on bulletproof train

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Beijing , China, on his signature green train. He will be attending a military parade commemorating Japan's formal surrender in World War II. The event marks the largest multilateral diplomatic gathering of his 14-year rule and will be attended by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping , Russian President Vladimir Putin , and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Journey details Kim's train travels at a maximum speed of 60km/h Kim left Pyongyang on Monday and crossed into China early Tuesday morning, North Korea's state newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported. The bulletproof train, described as a moving "fortress" by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, travels at a maximum speed of 60km per hour. It is a preferred mode of transport for North Korean leaders due to its safety and comfort compared to aging passenger aircraft.

Pre-summit visit Kim's missile lab visit before entering China Before entering China, Kim visited a missile laboratory researching carbon fiber composite materials for intercontinental ballistic missile engines. This visit was seen as symbolic of North Korea's status as a nuclear power. Hong Min, a North Korea analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said it was intended to "show off (North Korea's) status as a nuclear power" before standing alongside Xi and Putin.