Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing on bulletproof train
What's the story
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Beijing, China, on his signature green train. He will be attending a military parade commemorating Japan's formal surrender in World War II. The event marks the largest multilateral diplomatic gathering of his 14-year rule and will be attended by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Journey details
Kim's train travels at a maximum speed of 60km/h
Kim left Pyongyang on Monday and crossed into China early Tuesday morning, North Korea's state newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported. The bulletproof train, described as a moving "fortress" by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, travels at a maximum speed of 60km per hour. It is a preferred mode of transport for North Korean leaders due to its safety and comfort compared to aging passenger aircraft.
Pre-summit visit
Kim's missile lab visit before entering China
Before entering China, Kim visited a missile laboratory researching carbon fiber composite materials for intercontinental ballistic missile engines. This visit was seen as symbolic of North Korea's status as a nuclear power. Hong Min, a North Korea analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said it was intended to "show off (North Korea's) status as a nuclear power" before standing alongside Xi and Putin.
Diplomatic support
North Korea's relations with China, Russia
While this is Kim's first appearance at a big multilateral gathering, it will also be the first time Kim, Xi, and Putin have all gathered together. In recent years, Pyongyang has been supplying troops and munitions to support Russia's conflict against Ukraine in exchange for economic and military aid. North Korea's relations with China, however, have reportedly deteriorated in recent years, but experts say Kim is likely hoping to mend fences because China is North Korea's biggest trading partner.