Top Trump aide calls India 'bad actor,' SCO Summit 'performative' 

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unleashed a verbal attack on India, China, and Russia, branding them as "bad actors" for allegedly funding Moscow's war in Ukraine. Bessent also downplayed the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I think it's largely performative," Bessent said during an interview with Fox News.

Summit skepticism 2 great countries will get this solved: Bessent When asked about the trajectory of relations with New Delhi, Bessent acknowledged the challenges but stated that cooperation remained vital. "At the end of the day, India is the most populous democracy...Their values are much closer to ours and to China's than to Russia's," he said. "Two great countries will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine."

Sanctions consideration All options on table for possible sanctions against Russia Bessent cited poor progress in trade discussions as a major reason for Washington's decision to increase tariffs on Indian imports. Trump claimed that India had proposed to reduce its tariffs to zero but said it was "getting late" for such a move. The US Treasury Secretary also said all options are on the table for possible sanctions against Russia due to its ongoing attacks on Ukraine.