'India needs to be with US, not Russia': Trump aide
What's the story
Peter Navarro, a trade advisor to United States President Donald Trump, has slammed India's trade relations with Russia. He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit a "shame." "It is a shame to see [PM] Modi getting in bed with Xi Jinping and Putin," Navarro said.
Trade criticism
Navarro has previously criticized India's crude trade with Russia
Navarro has repeatedly accused India of indirectly funding Russia's war in Ukraine over the latter's purchase of Russian oil. He had previously called the conflict "Modi's war" and warned New Delhi against aligning with Beijing and Moscow. He also called India the "Maharaja of tariffs," alleging its tariffs are among the highest globally and that it refuses to acknowledge this fact.
Profit allegations
Indian refiners accused of being 'laundromat for the Kremlin'
Navarro also accused Indian refiners of being a "laundromat for the Kremlin," buying discounted Russian crude, processing it, and exporting it at a premium. He alleged that Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of ordinary Indians when India buys discounted Russian oil. "It kills Ukrainians...And what do we have to do...We've got to send them more money," he said.
Import rise
India buys discounted Russian oil after Ukraine invasion
India has defended its purchases as necessary to keep energy prices low and stabilize its domestic market. Historically, India relied more on Middle Eastern oil, but its imports from Russia increased after the Ukraine invasion. The G7 countries imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap to limit Kremlin's oil revenue while ensuring global supply chains remain intact. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that when India began importing crude from Russia, Washington "actively encouraged such imports...for strengthening global energy market stability."