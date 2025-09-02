'India needs to be with US, not Russia': Trump aide 

Peter Navarro, a trade advisor to United States President Donald Trump , has slammed India's trade relations with Russia. He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit a "shame." "It is a shame to see [PM] Modi getting in bed with Xi Jinping and Putin," Navarro said.

Trade criticism Navarro has previously criticized India's crude trade with Russia Navarro has repeatedly accused India of indirectly funding Russia's war in Ukraine over the latter's purchase of Russian oil. He had previously called the conflict "Modi's war" and warned New Delhi against aligning with Beijing and Moscow. He also called India the "Maharaja of tariffs," alleging its tariffs are among the highest globally and that it refuses to acknowledge this fact.

Profit allegations Indian refiners accused of being 'laundromat for the Kremlin' Navarro also accused Indian refiners of being a "laundromat for the Kremlin," buying discounted Russian crude, processing it, and exporting it at a premium. He alleged that Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of ordinary Indians when India buys discounted Russian oil. "It kills Ukrainians...And what do we have to do...We've got to send them more money," he said.