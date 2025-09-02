Trump discarded India ties for family's business with Pakistan: Ex-NSA 

Former United States National Security Advisor (NSA) and attorney Jake Sullivan has accused President Donald Trump of jeopardizing US-India relations for his family's business interests in Pakistan. In an interview with the MeidasTouch YouTube channel, Sullivan said Trump's decision to prioritize ties with Pakistan over India is a "huge strategic harm." He emphasized that this move undermines decades of bipartisan efforts to strengthen relations with India, the world's largest democracy.

Global impact 'Our word should be our bond' "Now, largely due to Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with the Trump family, Trump has sidelined the India relationship. This is a major strategic setback because a strong India-US partnership serves our core interests," he added. Sullivan also warned that other nations might reconsider their dependence on the United States if it continues to strain ties with India. He said, "Our word should be our bond. We should be good for what we say."

Business agreements WLF's crypto deals with Pakistan The former NSA's comments come amid a trade deal between Trump and Pakistan, alongside his family's involvement in Bitcoin business interests through World Liberty Finance (WLF). The WLF, a decentralized finance platform backed by Trump, signed agreements with the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) to promote cryptocurrency investment. The agreements were signed in April 2024 and included a US delegation led by Zachary Witkoff, son of Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Trump and his affiliates hold a 60% stake in WLF.