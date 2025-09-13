Where to watch Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' after theatrical run
What's the story
Teja Sajja's action-adventure drama Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, was released on Friday. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. The film will be available on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The exact OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, but it may premiere around October 5.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Mirai'
Mirai tells the story of nine ancient scriptures from Emperor Ashoka's era that have the power to turn ordinary humans into gods. However, these scriptures are guarded by a secret warrior clan called the Yodhas. The plot thickens when an evil group named Black Sword seeks these scriptures for their sinister motives. In this chaos, a young man discovers his destiny to wield Mirai, a divine staff, and embarks on a mission to save the world.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
Sajja, who gained fame with his role in HanuMan, leads the cast of Mirai. He is joined by Manchu Manoj, known for films like Bindass and Current Theega. The film also features Ritika Nayak in a pivotal role. The music for Mirai has been composed by Gowra Hari, and it is produced under the People Media Factory banner.