Where to watch Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' after theatrical run

Plot of 'Mirai'

Mirai tells the story of nine ancient scriptures from Emperor Ashoka's era that have the power to turn ordinary humans into gods. However, these scriptures are guarded by a secret warrior clan called the Yodhas. The plot thickens when an evil group named Black Sword seeks these scriptures for their sinister motives. In this chaos, a young man discovers his destiny to wield Mirai, a divine staff, and embarks on a mission to save the world.