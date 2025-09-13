Next Article
Ed Sheeran's new album 'Play' out now
Ed Sheeran just released "Play," his latest album after "Subtract," and it's all about mixing global vibes.
He teamed up with producers from around the world, drawing inspiration from Indian, Persian, and Irish folk traditions.
Sheeran shared that making "Play" helped him rediscover his love for creating music after a more personal chapter.
Tracks 'Sapphire,' 'Symmetry' getting listeners' love
Listeners are already hyping tracks like "Sapphire" and "Symmetry."
Sheeran gave a shoutout to his collaborators and fans for their support at recent pop-up events.
The album's out now, so if you're curious about this new sound, give it a listen and see what you think!