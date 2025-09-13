Next Article
Priya Kapur attends event amid family battle over late husband's estate
Priya Sachdev Kapur, director of Aureus Investment (AIPL), made an appearance at the Auto Component Manufacturers Association meeting in New Delhi, where her late husband Sunjay Kapur was remembered.
Sunjay passed away during a polo match in the UK in June 2025.
Family feud over estate
After Sunjay's death, his mother and sister accused Priya of taking over AIPL and Sona Comstar.
Meanwhile, Sunjay's kids with Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan—are challenging a will that gives everything to Priya, claiming it's forged and unfair.
Legal proceedings
Priya says she's committed to her industry roles despite the dispute. The Delhi High Court has asked her to reveal all of Sunjay's assets.
She also succeeded in having Mandhira removed from the case for now.