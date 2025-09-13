Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' crosses ₹500cr mark, becomes 4th highest-grosser globally Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" has smashed past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide as of September 13, 2025.

It's now the fourth Kollywood movie ever to hit this milestone—and three of those star Rajinikanth himself.

Even with fresh competition from films like "Madharaasi" and "The Conjuring 4," "Coolie" kept drawing crowds well into its third and fourth weeks.

If you missed it in theaters, it's now streaming on Netflix.