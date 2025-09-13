Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' crosses ₹500cr mark, becomes 4th highest-grosser globally
Rajinikanth's new film "Coolie" has smashed past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide as of September 13, 2025.
It's now the fourth Kollywood movie ever to hit this milestone—and three of those star Rajinikanth himself.
Even with fresh competition from films like "Madharaasi" and "The Conjuring 4," "Coolie" kept drawing crowds well into its third and fourth weeks.
If you missed it in theaters, it's now streaming on Netflix.
'Coolie' in numbers
"Coolie" is now ranked as the fifth-highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, and fourth globally—helped along by strong overseas earnings and favorable exchange rates.
In Tamil Nadu alone, it pulled in ₹144.25 crore, with international revenue reaching $20 million (about ₹170 crore).
While big paychecks for top talent made profits tighter, the film's success shows just how much Rajinikanth still captivates fans worldwide.