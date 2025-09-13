Venice winner Anuparna Roy sparks debate with Palestine comments
Anuparna Roy, a first-time filmmaker, won Best Director at the 2025 Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees but sparked debate back home.
In her speech, she said, "Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation and Palestine is no exception... I might upset my country but it doesn't matter to me anymore."
Her words drew both criticism and support online.
'If I support Palestine, it doesn't make me less Indian'
Roy responded to backlash by saying, "If I support Palestine, if I am standing against injustice, it doesn't make me less Indian," stressing that standing up for justice is part of who she is.
Despite advice from her producers, her mentor, and Anurag Kashyap to avoid Palestine-related comments, she chose to speak out.
Her film focuses on migrant women in Mumbai.
Roy's parents defend her amid backlash
Roy's parents defended her intentions, saying her speech was about children's rights—not politics—and condemned the social media attacks.
Even after receiving death threats and making similar comments at a Russian event, Roy says she'll keep using her platform to highlight issues like Kashmir.
Her film continues its festival run before releasing in India.