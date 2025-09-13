'The Hunting Wives' renewed for season 2 by Netflix
Netflix just gave the green light to The Hunting Wives for another season. After its July 21, 2025 premiere, the show pulled in over 20 million views and held a spot in Netflix's Global English Top 10 TV list for five weeks.
Originally a Starz production, it's now officially a Netflix original, with eight new episodes coming soon to nearly every country where Netflix is available.
Season 1 left fans with a cliffhanger
Based on May Cobb's bestselling novel and adapted by Rebecca Cutter, The Hunting Wives left fans hanging with a dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season one.
Season two promises even more drama as Sophie and Margo face fresh conflicts and unresolved tensions.
Now that all rights issues are sorted out, filming is about to kick off—so get ready for more twists ahead!