'The Hunting Wives' renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Season 1 left fans with a cliffhanger

Based on May Cobb's bestselling novel and adapted by Rebecca Cutter, The Hunting Wives left fans hanging with a dramatic cliffhanger at the end of season one.

Season two promises even more drama as Sophie and Margo face fresh conflicts and unresolved tensions.

Now that all rights issues are sorted out, filming is about to kick off—so get ready for more twists ahead!