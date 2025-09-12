'Mirai' review: Teja Sajja's film has impressive visuals, dragged storytelling 

Teja Sajja earned nationwide acclaim for his mythological drama HanuMan, released in 2024. Now, he has set his sights on pan-Indian glory again with Mirai, a fantasy drama that marries modernity with Hindu mythology, particularly Ramayana . Mirai's strongest aspect is its extraordinary, enchanting VFX, but at 168 (never-ending) minutes, the film leaves you completely drained and exhausted. Here's our review of the Hindi version.

Plot Can a young man save the world? Mirai tells the story of Vedha (Sajja), who has been chosen to protect nine sacred scriptures that contain limitless knowledge and power. Mahabir Lama/Black Sword (Manoj Manchu) is behind these scriptures because he's chasing invincibility, and Vedha must stop him before time runs out. Shriya Saran plays Ambika, Vedha's mother, while Ritika Nayak essays Vibha, who helps Vedha realize his duty and destiny.

#1 The visuals take the cake Mirai starts well, setting the right tone for what's about to follow. Its opening sequences are reminiscent of Kalki 2898 AD (the film seems to have been a major inspiration for Mirai), and the visuals place you right into the heart of the plot. The production design and cinematography really pop out, and director Karthik Gattamneni's ambition and scale are evident throughout the movie.

#2 Sajja proves his mettle in a complex role Sajja brings different shades to his role, largely doing justice to the comic, thrilling, and romantic elements of the story. Also impressive is Nayak's performance, who lends the movie great heft in the first half. I also liked Gattamneni's engaging, gripping presentation of the Black Sword's backstory, without which, his character would have appeared weak, confusing, and lifeless.

#3 After a good start, the film loses all steam We stay with Vedha throughout his epic journey, getting to know his flaws, ambitions, and ache. However, this journey isn't without several bumps, and the film squanders its potential due to its confused writing. Too many ideas and characters are peppered throughout the film, and it seems extremely desperate to insert references from Hindu mythology wherever possible.

#4 Nayak is completely sidelined to make space for Sajja Nayak has an interesting, meaty role initially, but it's disappointing how the script completely disregards her once Sajja takes over. It's almost as if Vibha's screentime is curtailed massively to make place for Vedha, his adventures, and his heroics. Additionally, Saran and Jagapathi Babu only feature in extended special appearances, and the film fails to utilize them properly.

#5 It goes on and on and on! With repetitive visuals, crass comedy, and monotonous dialogue, Mirai eventually gets stuck in a rut and begins to feel like it's more of the same. Its senseless comedy (a problem it shares with Kalki) wears the film down terribly and only adds to the already lengthy runtime. Without such distracting elements, Mirai could have been as engrossing and entertaining as HanuMan.