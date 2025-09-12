Kannada filmmaker Narayan's family accused of demanding dowry from daughter-in-law

Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi, and son Pavan face dowry harassment allegations from daughter-in-law Pavithra. A complaint filed at Bengaluru 's Jnanabharathi police station claims the family subjected her to years of physical and mental abuse. According to The Times of India, the allegations include demands for money even after receiving a gold ring worth over ₹1 lakh as part of the dowry.

Details Allegations of mental torture and financial extortion Pavithra, who married Pavan in 2021, has alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and forced to financially support her husband's education. "Since Pavan hasn't completed his degree, he has no job. So, I started working to look after the family," she told TOI. She also claimed that when Pavan tried to set up a film academy, his financial demands increased.

Financial distress Complaints of loan defaults and financial distress To support Pavan's film academy, Pavithra claimed she pledged her mother's gold and took a professional loan of ₹10 lakh. However, only a portion of the loan was repaid, leaving her financially strained. "Despite receiving the dowry, they assaulted me and demanded more money," Pavithra told police. The complaint further alleges that Pavan took ₹1 lakh from her and ₹75,000 from her mother to purchase a car.