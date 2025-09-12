Sunjay Kapur's sister supports Karisma Kapoor amid inheritance battle

The ongoing legal battle over the late businessman Sunjay Kapur's estate has revealed deep-seated family rifts. In a recent interview with NDTV, Mandhira Kapur, Kapur's sister, expressed her support for her brother's ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor , amid the dispute. She also revealed her estrangement from Priya Sachdev, Kapur's widow. "Priya Sachdev kept her distance from me; Lolo (Kapoor) is my best friend," she said.

Family ties Mandhira lauds Kapoor's parenting, laments distance from Azarias Mandhira also spoke about her admiration for Kapoor's parenting. "I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew." She added, "Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud." Mandhira also lamented being kept away from Sachdev's son Azarias due to the ongoing dispute.

Legal proceedings 'I am glad that the court's directive will finally...' Mandhira expressed her hope that the ongoing court proceedings will finally bring some clarity to the family. "I am glad that the court's directive will finally give the family some clarity," she said, adding that she trusts the Indian judiciary. She also supported Samaira and Kiaan's challenge to their father's will, asking why they would be excluded from his inheritance.

Inheritance battle Legal battle over Kapur's estate continues in court The inheritance dispute has now reached the Delhi High Court, where Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, are contesting a will that designates Sachdev as the sole beneficiary. They have also accused her of producing a forged will. Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, had earlier raised similar concerns. The court has directed Sachdev to disclose Kapur's assets in detail, with the next hearing scheduled for October 9.