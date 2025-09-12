Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year music journey celebrated with symphony concert in Chennai Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

On September 13, the Tamil Nadu government is throwing a special event for legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking his five decades in film music.

The evening will feature live symphony performances led by Ilaiyaraaja himself.

Big names like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to attend, and Chief Minister MK Stalin called it a tribute to "the King of Music" and his fans everywhere.