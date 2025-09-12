Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year music journey celebrated with symphony concert in Chennai
On September 13, the Tamil Nadu government is throwing a special event for legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking his five decades in film music.
The evening will feature live symphony performances led by Ilaiyaraaja himself.
Big names like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are set to attend, and Chief Minister MK Stalin called it a tribute to "the King of Music" and his fans everywhere.
More about the maestro and his work
Ilaiyaraaja isn't just a local legend—since 1975, he's scored music for over 1,000 films across several Indian languages.
In March, he performed his symphony with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
His nomination to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 shows how much he means to Indian culture.
If you care about music or pop culture history, this celebration is worth knowing about!