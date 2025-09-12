Ed Sheeran compares 'Om Shanti Om' to 'Star Wars'

In a recent YouTube video, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran spoke about his love for India and its culture. He also praised Shah Rukh Khan 's film Om Shanti Om, comparing it to the iconic Star Wars franchise. The conversation was part of a wider discussion with Zane Lowe about his travels and experiences in different countries.

Film admiration Sheeran's take on 'Om Shanti Om' Sheeran said, "It's a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, 'Oh, have you seen this movie? Have you seen Om Shanti Om?'" "It's like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it." "This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, 'What the f**k is this?'"

Cultural experience His recent trip to India Sheeran also spoke about his recent trip to India, where he filmed the music video for his song Sapphire. He described the journey as an "India tour" and shared how every 161km, there was a change in culture, language, food, fashion, and rhythms. The singer-songwriter also collaborated with Indian singer Arijit Singh during this visit.

Song importance On his song 'Sapphire' Sheeran called Sapphire the "most important song" on his record, saying it was a reflection of his experiences with the Indian diaspora. He said, "When I pass away, that's the song they are going to be playing on the news because the kind of feeling I get when I meet people of the Indian diaspora and the overall idea behind this song feels super important."