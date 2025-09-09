Karisma-Sunjay's children approach court for share in father's ₹30,000cr estate

The legal battle over the estate of late Sunjay Kapur , reportedly worth over ₹30,000 crore, has taken a new turn, with his children approaching the court to demand their share in his wealth. Kapur's two kids with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor , Kiaan and Samaira, filed a suit in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdeva, who now controls key aspects of the estate. Kapur, Sona Comstar's ex-chairperson, passed away at 53 due to a heart attack.

Allegations Refusal to share documents The suit alleges that after their father's death, Sachdeva refused to share any documents or information regarding his assets. The children claim she took steps to dispose of them to their detriment. They are seeking a direction for Sachdeva to disclose on oath the status of Kapur's estate as of his date of death and any actions taken thereafter. The suit seeks partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction.

Will dispute Alleged last will of Kapur Another key allegation in the suit is the sudden appearance of an alleged last will of Kapur dated March 21, 2025. The children claim Sachdeva had repeatedly told them no such will existed. The will was only presented more than seven weeks after their father's death during a meeting where the executor briefly showed a document but did not provide a copy or share it in full.

Trust issues Family trust holding all of Kapur's assets The children were reportedly told that the RK Family Trust held all of Kapur's assets at the time of his death. The kids were asked to sign forms related to this Trust during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 25, 2025. However, they were later informed their attendance was no longer required without any explanation. They and their mother were never provided with the family trust deed or full details about its assets.