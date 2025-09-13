Kareena-Saif reunite on-screen for witty Spotify ad

Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan , have reunited on screen for an advertisement for Spotify India . The ad features Kapoor Khan and Khan in a playful conversation about love and surprises. The couple has earlier worked together in movies such as Tashan and Agent Vinod.

Playful exchange A look at the banter The commercial, shared on Kapoor Khan's Instagram account, features her saying, "I know my Saif. He is not about grand gestures. For him, it is about the little things." In response, Khan cheekily reveals his massive "Kareena" tattoo and says, "Lagta hai tattoo thoda little reh gaya (It seems the tattoo was little)!" The playful banter continues as Kapoor Khan teases him about a surprise gift, a drum set, only for Khan to reveal he prefers playing the guitar instead.

Fan reactions Fans loved the couple's chemistry The ad quickly won over fans, with many taking to the comments section to express their admiration. Netflix's handle wrote in the comments, "Kaam 25 hai but watching them together is everything." One viewer wrote, "It is giving major Modern Family vibe, love it. Plus can't take eyes off from Kareena, her expressions are OG!" Another gushed, "This is amazing! Soo long since we saw Saif and you together in anything!"