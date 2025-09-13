Karthi, Vadivelu, Kalyani Priyadarshan team up for 'Marshal'
Karthi is back with Marshal, a period drama set in the 1960s and directed by Tamizh (who made Taanakkaran).
This time, he's joined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and, for the first time ever, comedy legend Vadivelu in a major role alongside him.
The film is being shot on an epic set in Rameswaram, with construction work on a huge set in full swing, promising some serious old-school adventure vibes.
What's the buzz around Vadivelu's role?
Vadivelu's character details are being kept secret for now, which has fans buzzing.
Known for his memorable turns in Maamannan and Maareesan, Vadivelu brings extra excitement to the cast.
Fun fact: Nivin Pauly and Aadhi were considered for roles but couldn't join due to scheduling issues.
After his hit Meiyazhagan, Karthi is teaming up with director Tamizh—so expectations are high!