Karthi, Vadivelu, Kalyani Priyadarshan team up for 'Marshal' Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Karthi is back with Marshal, a period drama set in the 1960s and directed by Tamizh (who made Taanakkaran).

This time, he's joined by Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and, for the first time ever, comedy legend Vadivelu in a major role alongside him.

The film is being shot on an epic set in Rameswaram, with construction work on a huge set in full swing, promising some serious old-school adventure vibes.