Jeethu Joseph reveals truth behind 'Ram' delays: 'It's almost finished'

Joseph shared that about 80% of Ram is already filmed, with only 15-16 days needed to wrap up the first part. Production hit some bumps—Trisha got injured during a UK shoot and rain forced them to redo a fight scene—but Joseph reassured fans that filming should pick back up soon.

What's next for Joseph?

Calling Ram his biggest action project so far, Joseph said he took inspiration from the Jason Bourne movies and even brought in Hollywood stunt coordinators.

While fans wait, he's also busy with another thriller, Mirage (out September 19), and will team up again with Mohanlal for Drishyam 3, with shooting set to begin in October 2025.