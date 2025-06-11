How to cook with beetroot
What's the story
With its vibrant color and earthy flavor, beetroot is such a versatile ingredient that it can transform anything into a gourmet dish.
Famous for its health benefits, beetroot is loaded with vitamins and minerals.
From salads to desserts, here are extraordinary recipes that will help you bring out the best of this root vegetable.
Fresh start
Beetroot and quinoa salad
This salad brings together the earthy taste of beetroot and nutty flavor of quinoa.
To prepare, roast diced beetroots until tender. Mix them with cooked quinoa, chopped parsley, and crumbled feta cheese. Dress with olive oil and lemon juice for a refreshing meal option.
The combination gives you a balance of protein from quinoa and antioxidants from beetroot.
Vibrant spread
Beetroot hummus dip
Beetroot hummus gives a colorful twist to the regular hummus.
Blend roasted beetroots with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth.
This dip makes for a perfect appetizer or snack when served with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
The addition of beetroot not only amps up the color but also provides extra nutrients.
Creamy indulgence
Beetroot risotto delight
For a creamy main course option, try beetroot risotto.
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil before adding Arborio rice and vegetable broth gradually, while stirring continuously.
Once the rice is almost cooked through, add grated roasted beetroots for color and flavor enhancement, along with Parmesan cheese for creaminess.
Sweet treat
Chocolate beet cake surprise
Incorporate beetroot into dessert by making chocolate beet cake, which gives you a moist texture without overpowering sweetness due to natural sugars present within this root vegetable itself.
Simply mix pureed cooked beets into your favorite chocolate cake batter before baking it up as usual.
You will find yourself pleasantly surprised at how well these two flavors complement each other.