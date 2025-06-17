5 curry leaf rice recipes to try
What's the story
Curry leaves are a staple in most kitchens, owing to their unique aroma and flavor.
These leaves not only flavor our food but also provide a host of health benefits.
Adding curry leaves in rice recipes can make a simple meal amazing.
Here are five aromatic curry leaf-infused rice recipes that you can try at home to relish the unique taste and fragrance of this versatile ingredient.
Zesty flavor
Lemon rice with curry leaves
Lemon rice, a quick meal option, combines lemon's tanginess with the aroma of curry leaves.
Cook rice and set it aside.
Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and curry leaves.
When they splutter, add turmeric and lemon juice. Mix this with the rice till evenly combined.
Tropical twist
Coconut rice with curry leaves
Coconut rice gives a delicious tropical twist when mixed with curry leaves.
Start by cooking your choice of rice until fluffy.
In another pan, heat coconut oil and add mustard seeds, chana dal, cashew nuts, grated coconut, and fresh curry leaves.
Saute till golden brown and mix it with the cooked rice along with salt to taste.
Tangy delight
Tomato rice with curry leaves
Tomato rice with curry leaves is a tangy delight. Cook basmati or long-grain rice.
In a separate pan, saute onions, garlic, chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, garam masala, salt, and optional sugar.
Add fresh coriander, mint, basil, or parsley. Finish it with aromatic curry leaves to take the flavors significantly up a notch.
Nutritious blend
Peas pulao with curry leaves
Peas pulao, elevated with the aromatic curry leaf, makes for a healthy combination.
First, boil basmati or long-grain rice.
Then, in a pan, fry onions, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, cloves, black peppercorns, and green peas till soft.
Mix with the rice to ensure every grain gets coated evenly for a nutritious meal ideal for family get-togethers or festive occasions.
Cooling comfort
Curd rice topped with tempered spices
Curd rice, spiced with tempered spices and curry leaves, provides cooling comfort during hot months.
Combine plain yogurt with cooled rice. Fold in a tempering of mustard seeds, split black gram lentil, dry red chili, hing, turmeric powder, and herbs.
Garnish with fried curry leaves for a tasty touch.