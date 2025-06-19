You must visit these historic Indian markets
What's the story
India's ancient marketplaces are a treasure trove of cultural crafts, giving an insight into the country's rich heritage.
These bustling bazaars have long been centers of trade and culture, showcasing traditional crafts that reflect India's diverse artistry.
From textiles to pottery, these markets offer an opportunity to explore unique handmade items that have been passed down generations.
Here are five must-visit ancient Indian marketplaces!
Gem Haven
Jaipur's Johari Bazaar: A gem haven
Johari Bazaar in Jaipur is famous for its stunning jewelry and gemstones.
This colorful market is a dream come true for anyone looking for traditional Rajasthani jewelry, from intricate kundan to meenakari designs.
The bazaar is studded with shops selling an array of precious stones and hand-crafted ornaments.
You can also see skilled artisans at work, creating masterpieces that speak volumes about the region's rich craftsmanship.
Textile treasures
Varanasi's Vishwanath Gali: Textile treasures
Famous for its Banarasi silk sarees and textiles, Vishwanath Gali in Varanasi is a must-visit.
This narrow lane is packed with shops from where you can buy beautifully woven fabrics, known for their intricate patterns and vibrant colors.
The weavers here use age-old techniques to create stunning sarees that are highly sought after across India and beyond.
Exploring this market offers insight into the traditional weaving practices of Varanasi.
Fragrant delights
Mysore's Devaraja Market: Fragrant delights
Mysore's Devaraja Market is a sensory delight with its spices, incense sticks, and essential oils.
This bustling marketplace offers an authentic experience of South Indian culture through its aromatic offerings.
From sandalwood products to colorful flower garlands used in local rituals, you can find everything here.
The market also boasts of stalls selling fresh produce, making it a lively hub for locals and tourists alike.
Craftsmanship galore
Kolkata's New Market: Craftsmanship galore
New Market in Kolkata is one of India's oldest markets, famous for its variety of handicrafts and textiles.
Established in the British era, the market has maintained its charm over the years with several stalls selling traditional Bengali crafts such as kantha embroidery and terracotta items.
Shoppers can browse through different sections dedicated to clothing, accessories, home decor items made by skilled artisans from across Bengal.
Bangle Paradise
Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar: Bangle paradise
Laad Bazaar near Charminar in Hyderabad specializes in bangles of lacquer or glass with intricate design with stones or pearls against a bright color like red or green, making them a favorite among brides-to-be anticipating their special day shopping spree!
Apart from bangles, there are other interesting finds too, like pearl jewelry collections reflecting Nizami influence on the local artistry scene, adding more charm to this historic marketplace visit experience overall!