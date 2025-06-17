Banana blossom: Tasty dishes to explore
Often overlooked, banana blossom is a versatile ingredient that can be turned into a range of delicious dishes.
Famous for its unique texture and subtle flavor, it is widely used in several Asian cuisines.
Here are scrumptious dishes that showcase the culinary potential of the banana blossom.
From salads to curries, these recipes show how this humble flower can be a star in your kitchen.
Salad
Banana blossom salad delight
Banana blossom salad is a refreshing dish that combines the crunchiness of the blossom with fresh vegetables and herbs.
For preparation, thinly slice the banana blossom and soak it in water with lemon juice to prevent discoloration.
Combine it with shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, mint leaves, and roasted peanuts.
Dress with lime juice, soy sauce, and a hint of chili for spice.
This salad offers a delightful balance of flavors and textures.
Fritters
Crispy banana blossom fritters
Crispy banana blossom fritters make for an excellent snack/appetizer option.
To make them, prepare a batter with chickpea flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, salt, and water till smooth.
Dip banana blossom pieces in the batter and deep-fry till golden brown.
Best served hot with a side of tangy tamarind chutney or mint yogurt dip for added flavor, these fritters make for an irresistible treat.
Curry
Savory banana blossom curry
Banana blossom curry is another hearty dish you can whip up for lunch or dinner.
Saute some onions and garlic in oil until translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and let them soften before adding spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder.
Stir in chopped banana blossoms along with coconut milk or yogurt for creaminess. Simmer till everything is well-cooked; serve hot over steamed rice.
Rolls
Stuffed banana blossom rolls
Start by peeling large petals from the banana blossom and blanch them.
Cool slightly, then stuff each petal with cooked quinoa and finely chopped bell peppers, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Roll up tightly, securing the ends with toothpicks.
Steam until tender. Serve with a dipping sauce like sweet chili or soy-based alternative to enhance the flavor.