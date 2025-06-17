Make savory oatmeal with these healthy toppings
What's the story
Oatmeal is often associated with sweet toppings, but savory options can transform this staple into a hearty meal.
By incorporating vegetarian ingredients, you can create diverse and flavorful dishes that are both nutritious and satisfying.
These savory oatmeal toppings not only enhance taste but also add nutritional value, making them perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Here are five vegetarian game-changers to elevate your oatmeal experience.
Creamy delight
Avocado and cherry tomatoes
Avocado lends a creamy texture to oatmeal, while cherry tomatoes lend a burst of freshness. This combo is packed with healthy fats and antioxidants.
Just slice half an avocado and a handful of cherry tomatoes to top your cooked oats.
A sprinkle of salt and pepper takes the flavors a notch higher.
Green power
Spinach and feta cheese
Packed with iron and vitamins, spinach makes an excellent addition to oatmeal.
Adding feta cheese into the mix adds a tangy flavor that goes perfectly with the mildness of spinach.
Simply saute a cup of spinach until wilted and mix it into your oats with crumbled feta for a healthy meal.
Umami boost
Mushrooms and soy sauce
Mushrooms' earthy flavor complements the umami depth of soy sauce in oatmeal really well.
Start by slicing one cup of mushrooms and sauteing them until golden brown. Once done, add them to your cooked oats.
A final drizzle of soy sauce on top lends rich complexity to the dish without overpowering other flavors.
This combo guarantees a savory twist to your meal.
Flavor fusion
Roasted red peppers and basil pesto
Roasted red peppers provide sweetness that perfectly complements the herby notes of basil pesto in oatmeal preparations.
Simply dice one roasted red pepper into small pieces and stir it into your oats along with two tablespoons of pesto for a pop of color, as well as flavor.
Crunch factor
Nuts and seeds mix
Adding a mix of nuts like almonds or walnuts with seeds such as chia or flaxseed to your oatmeal gives it a pleasant crunch.
Not only are these ingredients packed with essential nutrients, but they also provide omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your heart.
Just sprinkle them over your hot, steaming bowl of oatmeal after cooking for an added texture and nutrition.