How to make delicious plant-based ricotta cheese
What's the story
Making plant-based ricotta cheese at home is as easy as it is rewarding.
This dairy-free substitute is creamy and mild, making it ideal for a variety of dishes.
From vegans to those simply looking to try something new, homemade plant-based ricotta could be a great addition to your kitchen.
With just a few ingredients and basic kitchen tools, you can make this versatile cheese substitute in no time.
Ingredients
Essential ingredients for plant-based ricotta
To prepare plant-based ricotta, you will require raw cashews, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, salt, and water.
Cashews are the star ingredient that gives the creamy base with its natural fats when blended.
Lemon juice adds the tangy flavor of traditional ricotta. Nutritional yeast gives the cheesiness without any dairy.
Salt brings out the flavors and water ensures the right consistency.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
To start, soak one cup of raw cashews in water for two hours (or overnight for best results).
Drain and rinse the soaked cashews, and add them to a blender or food processor along with two tablespoons of lemon juice, three tablespoons of nutritional yeast, one-half teaspoon of salt, and one-half cup of water.
Blend until you have a smooth, creamy texture.
Customization
Adjusting texture and flavor
The texture of your plant-based ricotta can be adjusted by changing the amount of water while blending.
For thicker consistency, use a little less water; for creamier texture, use more water gradually until the desired consistency is achieved.
Taste your mixture after blending; if needed, adjust seasoning with more salt or lemon juice as per taste.
Storage tips
Storing your homemade ricotta
Store your homemade plant-based ricotta in an airtight container in the refrigerator, where it will stay fresh for up to five days.
Before using it again, give it a quick stir, as it may separate over time from natural ingredients settling down during the storage period.
This ensures even distribution throughout the mixture before serving again on favorite dishes like pasta, salads, and sandwiches.