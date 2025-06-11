What's the story

Buckwheat is a versatile and nutritious grain that is taking kitchens by storm across the globe.

With its rich fiber and essential nutrients, buckwheat provides the perfect gluten-free alternative to the regular grains.

Here are five innovative culinary ideas to include buckwheat in your meals.

From breakfast bowls to savory dishes, these suggestions will inspire you to get creative while incorporating this wholesome ingredient into your diet.