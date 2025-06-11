What's the story

Meghalaya, a state in northeastern India, is known for housing some of the most expansive and unexplored cave systems in the world.

These caves provide a peculiar opportunity for adventure buffs as well as researchers.

Having documented over 1,500 caves till now, Meghalaya's underground world remains significantly uncharted.

The region's limestone formations make for amazing networks, both challenging and fascinating, to explore.

Here's a look at caving in these enigmatic underground worlds.