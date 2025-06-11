You must add these Meghalayan caves to your list
What's the story
Meghalaya, a state in northeastern India, is known for housing some of the most expansive and unexplored cave systems in the world.
These caves provide a peculiar opportunity for adventure buffs as well as researchers.
Having documented over 1,500 caves till now, Meghalaya's underground world remains significantly uncharted.
The region's limestone formations make for amazing networks, both challenging and fascinating, to explore.
Here's a look at caving in these enigmatic underground worlds.
Krem Liat Prah
The allure of Krem Liat Prah
Krem Liat Prah is also one of India's longest known cave systems, spanning over 30 kms. It forms a part of the larger Siju-Dobakhol complex in East Jaintia Hills district.
The cave is adorned with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites formed over thousands of years.
The narrow passages can only be traversed with skill and patience, making it a delight for seasoned cavers craving an adrenaline rush.
Mawmluh Cave
Mawmluh Cave: A geological wonder
Mawmluh Cave is also famous for its unique geological formations as well as historical significance.
Located near Cherrapunji, this cave system stretches for approximately seven kilometers.
It is littered with a number of chambers, with varying difficulty levels for exploration.
Researchers have found evidence that these caves contributed to our understanding of past climate changes owing to its mineral deposits.
Safety tips
Safety precautions for caving adventures
That said, caving can be risky without proper precautions.
It is essential to carry appropriate gear such as helmets with headlamps, sturdy footwear, and protective clothing when exploring Meghalaya's caves.
Always go with experienced guides who are familiar with the terrain to avoid getting lost or injured inside these complex networks.
Environmental concerns
Environmental impact considerations
That said, exploring caves can affect their delicate ecosystems if not done responsibly.
Visitors must follow guidelines laid down by local authorities to minimize disturbances to wildlife habitats in these underground spaces.
Refrain from littering or touching fragile formations, as they take centuries to develop naturally.