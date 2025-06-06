What's the story

Rainforest canopy tours provide a rare glimpse into the world's most verdant ecosystems.

The tours take thrill-seekers to the top layers of rainforests, where a majority of the forest's biodiversity exists.

From soaring through trees on zip-lines to walking on suspended bridges, these adventures offer a thrilling way to discover nature's marvels.

Here are five incredible rainforest canopy tours that guarantee unforgettable experiences and stunning views.