5 extraordinary rainforests worth exploring
What's the story
Rainforest canopy tours provide a rare glimpse into the world's most verdant ecosystems.
The tours take thrill-seekers to the top layers of rainforests, where a majority of the forest's biodiversity exists.
From soaring through trees on zip-lines to walking on suspended bridges, these adventures offer a thrilling way to discover nature's marvels.
Here are five incredible rainforest canopy tours that guarantee unforgettable experiences and stunning views.
Monteverde Tour
Costa Rica's Monteverde Cloud Forest
Famous for its rich biodiversity and misty atmosphere, Costa Rica's Monteverde Cloud Forest offers an unforgettable experience.
From suspension bridges to zip lines, visitors can embark on a breathtaking canopy tour, witnessing the forest from above.
Exotic birds, monkeys, and other native wildlife can be spotted on the tour.
With its pleasant climate and varied flora and fauna, Monteverde is a must-visit for nature lovers!
Daintree Walkway
Australia's Daintree Rainforest Walkway
One of the world's oldest rainforests, Australia's Daintree Rainforest, can be explored from above at the Daintree Walkway.
Elevated walkways wind through treetops, offering amazing views of the dense foliage below.
On the tour, one can learn about unique plant species and even spot wildlife such as cassowaries and tree kangaroos in their natural habitat.
Langkawi Bridge
Malaysia's Langkawi Sky Bridge
Malaysia's Langkawi Sky Bridge is another thrilling experience with its spectacular curved suspension bridge perched high above the rainforest canopy.
The bridge, which is accessible by a cable car, offers sweeping views of Langkawi Island's verdant landscapes and surrounding seas.
The bridge is an engineering marvel in itself, making visitors feel like they are walking among clouds, while taking in the breathtaking vistas.
Mindo Adventure
Ecuador's Mindo Cloud Forest adventure
Ecuador's Mindo Cloud Forest is known for its vivid birdlife and varied flora.
A canopy tour here usually features zip-lining across valleys with thick vegetation or walking along raised platforms among giant trees blanketed with mosses and orchids.
The adventure promises not just excitement to thrill-seekers but also something for birdwatching enthusiasts on the lookout for toucans or hummingbirds flitting through branches.
Amazon Walkway
Peru's Amazon canopy walkway
In Peru's Amazon Basin rests one of South America's longest canopy walkways, stretching nearly 500 meters long.
Suspended high above ground level within Tambopata National Reserve area, it gives explorers unparalleled access into heartland jungle environments teeming with life forms rarely seen elsewhere on earth.
These include colorful butterflies fluttering past your eyes alongside curious monkeys swinging overhead.