Delhi's best parks for nature lovers
What's the story
Delhi, the bustling metropolis, has plenty of hidden parks for nature lovers in search for some peace.
These lesser-known green spaces provide a respite from the chaos of the city, perfect for a peaceful walk, bird watching or just unwinding in nature.
Each park promises a unique experience for tranquility seekers.
Wildlife sanctuary
Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary
Located at the southern edge of Delhi, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is a paradise for wildlife lovers.
Spread over more than 6,874 acres, the sanctuary is a home to various species of flora and fauna.
One can walk through different trails that weave through dense forests and catch a glimpse of animals such as nilgai and blackbuck.
Bird watchers wouldn't be disappointed either, thanks to the rich avian population.
Urban forest
Sanjay Van
Sanjay Van is a sprawling urban forest near Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli. It covers roughly 783 acres and provides plenty of walking trails amidst lush greenery.
The park is perfect for morning walks or evening strolls, listening to the chirping of birds.
The dense foliage offers plenty of shade, making it a perfect place even on hot summer days.
Biodiversity Park
Aravalli Biodiversity Park
Located near Vasant Vihar, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park spans over some 692 acres. It emphasizes on conserving native plants from the Aravalli range.
From several walking paths, visitors can explore and enjoy the indigenous plants.
The paths are buzzing with the sight of butterflies hovering over the flora throughout the year, providing a peaceful experience to everyone who walks through.
Ridge Forest
Kamla Nehru Ridge forest area
Brimming with history and natural beauty, the Kamla Nehru Ridge Forest Area is an absolute delight within its boundaries near North Campus University area in Delhi University North Campus region.
Spanning over 172 hectares, this forested area houses historical monuments like Flagstaff Tower along with dense vegetation making home to different bird species.
Students flock here to find solitude in nature's embrace.