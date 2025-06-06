What's the story

Kayaking through secluded fjords is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore untouched waterways.

These natural beauties, carved by glaciers, provide a serene environment for paddlers looking for solitude and adventure.

The calm waters and towering cliffs create an ideal setting for beginners as well as seasoned kayakers.

Here's all you need to know about kayaking in these pristine environments, from preparation to safety measures.