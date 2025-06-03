What's the story

Kayaking through the hidden fjords of Scandinavia is one of the best adventure experiences you can ever have.

These natural wonders, sculpted by glaciers, give you the most captivating landscapes and serene waters waiting to be explored.

With several fjords spread across Norway, Sweden, and Finland, each one comes with its own beauty and challenge.

Here's looking at some tips and ideas for those planning this thrilling trip.