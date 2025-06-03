Kayaking between Alaskan glaciers: 5 must-see routes
What's the story
Kayaking between glaciers in Alaska is a one-of-a-kind experience for witnessing the region's stunning nature.
These routes provide thrill-seekers with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to navigate ice formations and tranquil waters.
There are plenty of options for both experienced kayakers and novices, allowing you to immerse yourself in Alaska's awe-inspiring landscapes through icy waters and towering glaciers.
Glacier 1
Mendenhall Glacier Route
The Mendenhall Glacier route is a dream come true for adventurers who want to experience the majesty of ice up close.
Just a short trip from Juneau, this route offers kayakers the chance to navigate peaceful waters while marveling at the glacier's blue ice and the towering mountains that frame it.
Plus, with bald eagles soaring overhead and seals sunning themselves on the ice, it's the perfect place for wildlife lovers.
Glacier 2
Kenai Fjords National Park Route
Kenai Fjords National Park features a kayaking route that leads adventurers through stunning fjords and alongside several tidewater glaciers.
This area teems with marine life, and lucky visitors may spot playful sea otters or witness the awe-inspiring sight of orcas on the hunt.
Paddling here is a serene experience, allowing visitors to navigate hidden coves and witness the thunderous spectacle of calving glaciers as they send chunks of ice crashing into the sea.
Glacier 3
Prince William Sound Route
Prince William Sound is a kayaker's dream with its crystal-clear waters and dramatic glacial landscapes. Paddle up to some of the most spectacular glaciers in the world, like the Columbia Glacier and Meares Glacier.
The tranquil bays of the sound are perfect for a peaceful paddle, with plenty of opportunities to see puffins, sea lions, and other amazing wildlife up close and personal.
Glacier 4
Tracy Arm Fjord route
Tracy Arm Fjord is a kayaker's dream with its dramatic cliffs and cascading waterfalls.
Paddle under the shadow of colossal glaciers like the Sawyer Glacier. Its constant calving creates a surreal landscape of floating icebergs, adding an adrenaline rush to your adventure.
The fjord teems with wildlife. Spot harbor seals lounging on icebergs or catch glimpses of mountain goats navigating the high cliffs as you glide through this pristine wilderness.
Glacier 5
Valdez Bay Route
Valdez Bay is a kayaker's dream with its towering icebergs calved from the retreating Valdez Glacier.
Flanked by snow-dusted mountains and verdant forests, you can weave through the bay's icy maze while soaking in the serene beauty.
This Alaskan gem teems with wildlife. Spot a myriad of birds and catch glimpses of humpback whales breaching the surface for an unforgettable wilderness experience.