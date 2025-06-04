What's the story

Sweden is a beautiful country, with a serene landscape that makes for an ideal week-long exploration.

From its gorgeous countryside to lively cities, Sweden has the perfect combination of nature and culture.

From here on, we'll take you through some of the most scenic spots in the country, promising a memorable experience, without over-stuffing your schedule.

Whether you're into history, nature, or just soaking up the local vibe, here's a plan for everyone.