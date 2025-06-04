Your 7-day itinerary to Sweden
What's the story
Sweden is a beautiful country, with a serene landscape that makes for an ideal week-long exploration.
From its gorgeous countryside to lively cities, Sweden has the perfect combination of nature and culture.
From here on, we'll take you through some of the most scenic spots in the country, promising a memorable experience, without over-stuffing your schedule.
Whether you're into history, nature, or just soaking up the local vibe, here's a plan for everyone.
Stockholm
Discover Stockholm's charm
You can start your journey in Stockholm, Sweden's capital city.
Visit the historic Gamla Stan with its cobblestone streets and colorful buildings.
From the Vasa Museum, which houses a well-preserved 17th-century ship, to a walk through Djurgarden Island to enjoy some green space within the city, Stockholm has plenty to offer.
Be sure to experience Swedish fika at one of the many cozy cafes across Stockholm.
Dalarna
Embrace nature in Dalarna
Head northwest to Dalarna, famous for its stunning natural beauty and traditional Swedish culture.
Go to Lake Siljan for breathtaking views and outdoor activities like hiking or cycling.
The region is also famous for its red-painted wooden houses and traditional crafts like Dala horses.
Spend time exploring small villages that offer insight into Sweden's rural life.
Gothenburg
Explore Gothenburg's coastal beauty
Travel southwest to Gothenburg, which is on Sweden's west coast.
Famous for its maritime heritage, explore Liseberg amusement park or go on a boat tour around the archipelago to take in coastal scenery.
The city's botanical garden is another highlight, with various species of plants from across the world.
Småland
Experience tranquility in Smaland
Continue your journey southeast to Smaland, a region defined by dense forests and crystal-clear lakes.
This region works best for those looking for some peace away from the urban hustle.
Indulge in activities like canoeing or fishing while enjoying peaceful surroundings that are sure to make you relax.
Skåne
Unwind at Skane's sandy beaches
Conclude your trip by heading south to Skane, where sandy beaches await along with charming towns of Malmo and Lund.
These towns offer rich history along with modern attractions like the Turning Torso skyscraper or Lund Cathedral respectively.
This makes it the perfect place to unwind before heading home, refreshed and rejuvenated, after a week exploring the scenic wonders Sweden has to offer visitors alike.