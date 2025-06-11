What's the story

Spirulina, a nutrient-rich blue-green algae, has become a popular superfood owing to its high protein content and essential vitamins.

Including spirulina in your snacks is a great way to reap its health benefits.

Not only are these snacks nutritious, but they also bring a unique taste to the table.

Here are five spirulina snacks you may want to try for a healthy kick in your daily diet.