5 spirulina snacks you should try
What's the story
Spirulina, a nutrient-rich blue-green algae, has become a popular superfood owing to its high protein content and essential vitamins.
Including spirulina in your snacks is a great way to reap its health benefits.
Not only are these snacks nutritious, but they also bring a unique taste to the table.
Here are five spirulina snacks you may want to try for a healthy kick in your daily diet.
Energy boost
Spirulina energy bars
Spirulina energy bars are nutrient-rich and make for a quick energy booster.
These bars usually blend spirulina with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, giving you a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
They can be consumed as an on-the-go snack or a pre-workout snack.
The natural sweetness from the fruits balances the earthy flavor of spirulina.
Refreshing treat
Spirulina smoothie bowls
Spirulina smoothie bowls make for colorful, refreshing treats that can be topped with anything from fresh fruits, granola, or coconut flakes.
The base usually consists of blended bananas or some other fruits incorporated with spirulina powder for nutrition.
This snack looks good and offers you essential vitamins and minerals.
Crunchy delight
Spirulina popcorn
For those who love savory snacks, spirulina popcorn comes as a crunchy delight with an added nutritional punch.
Just sprinkle spirulina powder over freshly popped popcorn with some salt or nutritional yeast for flavor enhancement.
This snack works great for movie nights or as an afternoon treat without compromising on health benefits.
Flavorful twist
Spirulina guacamole dip
Adding spirulina to guacamole gives this classic dip a flavorful twist and boosts its nutritional profile.
Mix mashed avocados with lime juice, diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and a teaspoon of spirulina powder for an interesting variation on traditional guacamole.
Serve it with tortilla chips or vegetable sticks for dipping.
Nutritious munchies
Spirulina granola clusters
Spirulina granola clusters make nutritious munchies that can be enjoyed any time of day.
These clusters often include oats mixed with honey or maple syrup along with nuts like almonds or walnuts.
They are combined together before baking until crispy golden brown perfection.
This is achieved by adding small amounts of powdered green algae into the mixture prior to the cooking process.