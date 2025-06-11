Happy Father's Day: How to make your dad feel special
What's the story
Father's Day is just around the corner, a time to honor the guiding force in our lives.
Like mothers, fathers play a key role in shaping who we are, from instilling values to supporting our dreams. This special day is a perfect chance to express your love and appreciation.
Here are five thoughtful ways to make your dad feel truly special.
#1
Cook him his favorite meal
Nothing can express love like a home-cooked meal.
Surprise your dad with his favorite breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Whether it's spicy curry, creamy pasta, or a simple cup of masala chai with pakoras, he'll appreciate the effort.
Add a personalized menu card or a handmade placemat to make it feel like a true feast.
#2
Plan a tech-free family day
In our screen-filled world, quality time is the best gift. Dedicate Father's Day to unplugged bonding, play board games, go on a nature walk, or share stories from childhood.
A few uninterrupted hours of laughter and connection can mean more than expensive presents.
It's the presence, not the presents, that make the day memorable.
#3
Gift a memory, not just a thing
Instead of a traditional gift, try giving him a shared memory. Plan a short weekend trip, book a pottery class together, or revisit an old family spot.
You can create a slideshow of old photos from your dad's childhood, school, or college days and watch him relive those memories.
It's a heartfelt gesture that will surely make him smile and feel appreciated.
#4
Write him a heartfelt letter
Words have power, especially when they're personal. Take some time to write a letter expressing what your dad means to you.
Share fond memories, thank him for his sacrifices, or simply say "I love you."
A handwritten note is timeless, and he'll likely keep it close for years to come.
#5
Well-deserved break
Let your dad truly relax. Take over his chores for the day, whether that's washing the car, making tea, or handling errands.
Encourage him to sleep in, watch his favorite show, or enjoy a quiet hobby.
Giving him time for himself is a thoughtful way to say, "You deserve a break."