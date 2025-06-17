From wraps to sweets: 5 rice paper recipes
Rice paper is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a number of plant-based meals.
It is made from rice flour and water, which makes it naturally gluten-free and apt for many diets.
Whether you want to make rolls, wraps, or even desserts, rice paper has got you covered.
Here are five easy recipes that highlight the versatility of rice paper in making delicious plant-based dishes.
Fresh rolls
Fresh vegetable spring rolls
Fresh vegetable spring rolls are a refreshing and healthy option for any meal.
To prepare them, soak rice paper sheets in warm water until they become pliable.
Fill each sheet with a mix of julienned carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro.
Roll them tightly and serve with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce, lime juice, and sesame oil.
Crispy dumplings
Crispy rice paper dumplings
Crispy rice paper dumplings are a textural delight with their crunchy exteriors and soft filling.
Soak the rice paper in water for a few seconds to make it pliable.
Fill each sheet with mashed tofu mixed with finely chopped mushrooms, garlic, ginger, and green onions.
Shape them into dumplings and pan-fry until both sides are golden brown.
Tacos Delight
Rice paper tacos
Rice paper tacos provide a unique take on regular tacos with softened rice papers as shells.
Stuff them with black beans cooked with cumin and paprika, and diced tomatoes and avocado slices for an extra kick.
Complete your taco masterpiece by adding some shredded lettuce or cabbage before serving them.
Sweet treats
Sweet coconut rice paper rolls
Light yet satisfying, sweet coconut rice paper rolls make an excellent dessert option.
Soak each sheet lightly before filling it up with sweetened shredded coconut mixed together with sliced mangoes (or bananas if you prefer).
Roll tightly then chill before serving cold with some melted dark chocolate drizzle over top (if you like).
Noodle wraps
Spicy peanut noodles wraps
Spicy peanut noodles wrapped inside delicate layers of softened-up sheets make another exciting dish idea to try out today!
Cooked soba noodles tossed together within creamy peanut butter sauce spiced up using chili flakes combined alongside grated carrots and bean sprouts make for perfect fillings when wrapped snugly within these translucent wrappers ready-to-eat right away!