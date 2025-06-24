Rice cake snack idea for busy mornings

Rice cakes with hummus and cucumber spirals make for a quick, nutritious snack. This mix is super easy to prepare, blending crisp rice cakes with creamy hummus and fresh cucumber for a refreshing crunch. Ready in just five minutes, it's perfect for those of you looking for a healthy option without much time.

Base selection Choosing the right rice cakes When buying rice cakes, choose plain or lightly salted ones to avoid overpowering the toppings. Whole grain varieties can also add additional fiber to your meal. Also, check the ingredient list for added sugars or preservatives that may take away from the natural taste of your toppings.

Spread preparation Preparing creamy hummus Hummus makes a delicious base layer on your rice cakes. You could either opt for store-bought hummus for convenience or whip up your own by blending chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. Season according to your taste preferences by adding salt or spices such as cumin for an extra kick.

Topping technique Crafting cucumber spirals Cucumber spirals lend a visual appeal, and freshness to this dish. Use a spiralizer tool or vegetable peeler to create thin ribbons of cucumber. The spirals should be placed atop the hummus layer on each rice cake. For added flavor, consider sprinkling some salt or lemon juice over the cucumbers before serving.