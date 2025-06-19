Beyond salads: 5 recipes using cucumbers
We often associate cucumbers with salads and sandwiches, but their versatility spreads much beyond these conventional uses.
Here are five unexpected ways to use cucumbers in your meals, offering fresh ideas that can turn this humble vegetable into a star ingredient.
From refreshing drinks to creative snacks, cucumbers can add a unique twist to your culinary repertoire.
Take a dive into these surprising recipes.
Smoothie twist
Cucumber smoothie delight
A cucumber smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day or recharge in the afternoon.
Blend one cucumber along with a handful of spinach, half an apple, and some mint leaves for a nutritious drink. Add water or coconut water for desired consistency.
The smoothie is not just hydrating but also packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent choice for boosting your nutrient intake.
Cool soup
Chilled cucumber soup
Chilled cucumber soup makes for a light yet flavorful option for those warm days.
Blend two cucumbers with yogurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice until smooth.
Season with salt and pepper before chilling in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Serve cold as an appetizer or light meal. This soup is both refreshing and satisfying without making you feel heavy.
Tangy treats
Pickled cucumber slices
Pickling cucumbers is the easiest way to add a tangy flavor to your dishes.
Simply slice cucumbers thinly and put them in a jar with vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and dill sprigs.
Let them stay in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours before relishing them as a snack or topping on sandwiches.
Grilling fun
Grilled cucumber skewers
Grilling also brings out some unique flavors in cucumbers that are worth exploring.
Cut cucumbers into thick slices or chunks; thread onto skewers along with cherry tomatoes or bell peppers if desired;
brush lightly with olive oil; grill over medium heat until slightly charred on each side—about three minutes per side—for added texture contrast against their natural crispness.
Salsa surprise
Cucumber salsa mix-up
Cucumber salsa brings a refreshing touch when served alongside grilled veggies or used as a topping on tacos instead of regular tomato salsas.
Dice one big cucumber finely along with red onion pieces plus jalapeno peppers (if you want), then toss with lime juice and cilantro leaves—seasoning everything well with salt and pepper accordingly.