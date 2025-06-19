What's the story

Mung bean sprouts are a versatile ingredient that can add a crunchy texture and nutritional boost to a variety of dishes.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, mung bean sprouts make an excellent addition to any meal.

Be it a light salad or a hearty stir-fry, mung bean sprouts can be the star of your dish.

Here are five savory recipes to try mung bean sprouts.