5 recipes featuring mung bean sprouts
What's the story
Mung bean sprouts are a versatile ingredient that can add a crunchy texture and nutritional boost to a variety of dishes.
Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, mung bean sprouts make an excellent addition to any meal.
Be it a light salad or a hearty stir-fry, mung bean sprouts can be the star of your dish.
Here are five savory recipes to try mung bean sprouts.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried mung bean sprouts with tofu
This simple stir-fry pairs mung bean sprouts with tofu to make a protein-packed meal.
Start off by heating oil and sauteing garlic and ginger until fragrant.
Add cubed tofu and cook till golden brown.
Toss in the mung bean sprouts and season with soy sauce and sesame oil. Cook for another two minutes till the sprouts are tender yet crisp.
Fresh salad
Mung bean sprout salad with sesame dressing
For a refreshing salad, mix mung bean sprouts with thinly sliced cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers in a large bowl.
Whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and a touch of honey in a small bowl to make the dressing.
Drizzle this flavorful dressing over the mixed veggies. Toss everything well to coat the veggies evenly with the dressing.
This salad makes for a crisp, vibrant side dish or meal.
Hearty soup
Spicy mung bean sprout soup
To prepare a comforting soup, start by simmering some vegetable broth with finely chopped garlic and ginger.
Add a hint of chili paste and splash of soy sauce for depth.
Next, add sliced mushrooms into the broth and let them cook thoroughly.
Finally, stir in some mung bean sprouts and let it simmer for five more minutes.
Serve this nourishing soup hot for a satisfying meal.
Savory pancakes
Mung bean sprout pancakes
To prepare savory pancakes, you can begin by mixing flour with water to prepare a smooth batter.
Then, fold in freshly chopped scallions and crisp mung bean sprouts for added texture and flavor.
In a pan, heated over medium heat, add oil and pour batter to prepare small pancake rounds. Cook each side until they turn a golden brown color, cooking them evenly.
The process combines simple ingredients to create a delightful dish.
Flavorful bowl
Noodle bowl with mung bean sprouts
Prepare noodles according to package instructions, then drain well.
Toss them with blanched spinach leaves, fresh herbs like cilantro or mint (if desired), and generous amounts of crunchy raw mung bean sprouts.
Season lightly with lime juice and a touch of sugar, mixing everything thoroughly before serving warm.